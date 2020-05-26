×

Shirred Dukkah Eggs: What’s In That?

After traveling the globe in search of new flavors for the menu at his eclectic Carmel brunch café, Eggshell Bistro chef and owner Larry Haynes infuses tons of flavor and personality into dishes such as these North African–inspired eggs. Farm-fresh eggs are “shirred”—cooked right in the baking dish with all the other elements—until nearly set and just slightly runny. Soaked and softened raisins lend a jammy richness to the mix. Eggshell’s version of Romesco, a classic Catalonian sauce with a vinegary punch, contains hazelnuts instead of the typical almonds. Tender roasted pearl onions are glazed with balsamic vinegar. Roasted red peppers cooked down to melting help bring together all of the savory and sweet elements of this dish. Lamb merguez, an aromatic Middle Eastern update to typical breakfast sausage, has a nice hit of harissa. 

A graduate of IU’s Master of Fine Arts program in creative writing, Terry Kirts hails from a town in Illinois so small it didn’t have a restaurant until he was in the 8th grade. Since 2000, he’s more than made up for the dearth of eateries in his childhood, logging hundreds of meals as the dining critic for WHERE Indianapolis, Indianapolis Woman, and NUVO before joining Indianapolis Monthly as a contributing editor in 2007. A senior lecturer in creative writing at IUPUI, Terry has published his poetry and creative nonfiction in a number of literary journals and anthologies, including Gastronomica, Alimentum, and Home Again: Essays and Memoirs from Indiana, and he’s the author of the poetry collection To the Refrigerator Gods, published by Seven Kitchens Press in 2011.
