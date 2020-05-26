Shirred Dukkah Eggs: What’s In That?

After traveling the globe in search of new flavors for the menu at his eclectic Carmel brunch café, Eggshell Bistro chef and owner Larry Haynes infuses tons of flavor and personality into dishes such as these North African–inspired eggs. Farm-fresh eggs are “shirred”—cooked right in the baking dish with all the other elements—until nearly set and just slightly runny. Soaked and softened raisins lend a jammy richness to the mix. Eggshell’s version of Romesco, a classic Catalonian sauce with a vinegary punch, contains hazelnuts instead of the typical almonds. Tender roasted pearl onions are glazed with balsamic vinegar. Roasted red peppers cooked down to melting help bring together all of the savory and sweet elements of this dish. Lamb merguez, an aromatic Middle Eastern update to typical breakfast sausage, has a nice hit of harissa.