dish icon

South Bend’s Hottest New Fried Chicken Shop

The southern-concept Fatbird is located next door to the lavish Morris Performing Arts Center.

As its name suggests, South Bend’s new southern-concept spot, Fatbird, makes a mean fried chicken. The supper-table staple appears in two of chef Alain Helfrich’s five early-menu “plates,” plus a lighter poached and chargrilled vinegar chicken basted in Alabama white sauce. It pairs nicely with a side of long-cooked beans and a laminated biscuit, following a Vidalia onion–and–buttermilk dip starter and a Sweet Dibs cocktail of date-infused bourbon, Corazon bitters, and smoked paprika. “We wanted this to be an approachable atmosphere,” says Jordan Mullins, one of four owners (including chef Helfrich) of the restaurant located inside one of the prime downtown spots, next door to the lavish Morris Performing Arts Center. “There is a lot of fine dining around us,” Mullins says. “This is something that everyone could come to.” 103 W. Colfax Ave., South Bend, 574-383-5708, fatbird-sb.com

