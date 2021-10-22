Spread the Love

Who needs a cheeseball when these creamy versions are a cracker’s best friend?

Chevre With Chives

There are fancier applications for Caprini Creamery’s dense and delightfully tart farmstead goat cheese. But slathering it on a bagel chip is like discovering a next-level cream cheese.

Pimento Cheese

Amelia’s adds paprika, pickled peppers, cayenne pepper, and chipotle puree to its extra-chunky version of Southern caviar with a kick.

Amazeball Spread

Beneath an almost-Everything crust of poppy and sesame seeds, this nut- and gluten-free cracker topper from Broad Ripple’s Eat Surreal holds its own as a deliciously convincing plant-based snack.

Fromage Frais

Tulip Tree Creamery makes this European-style fresh cheese that’s flecked with herbs and fluffy enough to scoop straight from the container like chip dip.