Spread the Love

Who needs a cheeseball when these creamy versions are a cracker’s best friend?
a board with cheeses, crackers, pretzels, and grapes

(Clockwise from top) Caprini Creamery’s goat cheese with chives, Eat Surreal’s almost-Everything plant-based cheese, Tulip Tree Creamery’s fluffy herb cheese, and Amelia’s spicy pimento cheese.Photo by Tony Valainis

Chevre With Chives

There are fancier applications for Caprini Creamery’s dense and delightfully tart farmstead goat cheese. But slathering it on a bagel chip is like discovering a next-level cream cheese.

Pimento Cheese

Amelia’s adds paprika, pickled peppers, cayenne pepper, and chipotle puree to its extra-chunky version of Southern caviar with a kick.

Amazeball Spread

Beneath an almost-Everything crust of poppy and sesame seeds, this nut- and gluten-free cracker topper from Broad Ripple’s Eat Surreal holds its own as a deliciously convincing plant-based snack. 

Fromage Frais

Tulip Tree Creamery makes this European-style fresh cheese that’s flecked with herbs and fluffy enough to scoop straight from the container like chip dip.

