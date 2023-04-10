St. Benno Fest, Rolli, and More

On April 15, The Athenaeum Foundation will host the St. Benno Fest (a celebration that dates back to 1913, when Lowenbrau brewery in Munich named a bock beer after St. Benno, the city’s patron saint). The event, which takes place inside The Rathskeller, will feature food, beer served in handmade commemorative steins, live music, and a 6-foot billy goat.

Sushi-focused Rolli is the next food concept slated to open inside The Garage food hall.

Chef Michael Conley of Kan-Kan Cinema & Brasserie (1258 Windsor St., 317-800-7099) will serve up a three-course meal for the Vegetarian Ramp Dinner on April 26. The $60 menu features the fresh spring ingredient, with wine pairings for an additional $30.

Gordito’s Rust Belt Tacos & Tortas and Sun King Brewery will combine forces for a four-course, beer-paired dinner on April 20, the second installment of the Fishers Test Kitchen Beer Dinner Series.