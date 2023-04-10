×
dish icon

St. Benno Fest, Rolli, and More

This week’s roundup of Indy’s hottest dining news.

On April 15, The Athenaeum Foundation will host the St. Benno Fest (a celebration that dates back to 1913, when Lowenbrau brewery in Munich named a bock beer after St. Benno, the city’s patron saint). The event, which takes place inside The Rathskeller, will feature food, beer served in handmade commemorative steins, live music, and a 6-foot billy goat.

Sushi-focused Rolli is the next food concept slated to open inside The Garage food hall.

Chef Michael Conley of Kan-Kan Cinema & Brasserie (1258 Windsor St., 317-800-7099) will serve up a three-course meal for the Vegetarian Ramp Dinner on April 26. The $60 menu features the fresh spring ingredient, with wine pairings for an additional $30.

Gordito’s Rust Belt Tacos & Tortas and Sun King Brewery will combine forces for a four-course, beer-paired dinner on April 20, the second installment of the Fishers Test Kitchen Beer Dinner Series.

 

Tags , , , , , , ,
Latest

1. St. Benno Fest, Rolli, and More

Julia Spalding

2. Home of The Month: Branching Out

Bailey Briscoe

3. Karen E Laine’s Tips For Starting a Garden

IM Editors
logo

X
X