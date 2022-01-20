Surf’s Up At Manelé Café



Craig Barnum may be known for the stick-to-your-ribs fare his crew serves up at his rollicking Matt the Miller’s Tavern, the Ohio-based pub that opened in Carmel in 2012. But Barnum has long loved the bright tropical flavors of Hawaii, where he owns a home. So when he eyed a second fast-casual concept around the corner in Carmel City Center, he wanted to pay homage to dishes that get rare treatment in landlocked Indiana. Vibrantly attired with graphic textiles, wood grains, and painted surfboards, Manelé Café, which opened this fall, features breakfast skillets, avocado toasts dressed up with mango, and energy-packed, fruit-heavy açaí bowls, as well as classic huli huli chicken and ahi tuna poke. 703 Veterans Way, Carmel, 317-218-7877