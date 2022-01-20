Subscribe
Surf’s Up At Manelé Café

Hawaiian flavors get a lighter touch at this vibrant, island-inspired spot.
a latte and açai bowl

A latte with Hawaiian salted caramel syrup and a Blue Hawaiian bowl with frozen açaí.Photo by Tony Valainis


Craig Barnum may be known for the stick-to-your-ribs fare his crew serves up at his rollicking Matt the Miller’s Tavern, the Ohio-based pub that opened in Carmel in 2012. But Barnum has long loved the bright tropical flavors of Hawaii, where he owns a home. So when he eyed a second fast-casual concept around the corner in Carmel City Center, he wanted to pay homage to dishes that get rare treatment in landlocked Indiana. Vibrantly attired with graphic textiles, wood grains, and painted surfboards, Manelé Café, which opened this fall, features breakfast skillets, avocado toasts dressed up with mango, and energy-packed, fruit-heavy açaí bowls, as well as classic huli huli chicken and ahi tuna poke. 703 Veterans Way, Carmel, 317-218-7877

Terry Kirts joined Indianapolis Monthly as a contributing editor in 2007. A senior lecturer in creative writing at IUPUI, Terry has published his poetry and creative nonfiction in journals and anthologies including Gastronomica, Alimentum, and Home Again: Essays and Memoirs from Indiana, and he’s the author of the 2011 collection To the Refrigerator Gods.
