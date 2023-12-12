Swoon: Key Ingredient

Succulent strawberry slices sit perched atop a generous portion of luxurious vanilla-scented Chantilly cream—a delicate, delectable adornment to the Tipsy Mermaid’s house-made Key lime pie. A generous sprinkle of Key lime zest and toasted coconut finish off this thick slice, making one’s mind wander to ocean breezes with each bite. Pair it with a piña colada or daiquiri and let the coastal vibes wash over you. The destination restaurant concept, opened in July by Shari Jenkins and Mark Hagan, brings more than just coastal cuisine. Hemingway lore, curated cocktails, and friendly vibes are also on the menu. 135 S. Main St., Zionsville, 317-973-8795