Subscribe & Save!
Subscribe now and save 50% off the cover price of the Indianapolis Monthly magazine.
×
1 min read

Swoon: Korave At Fishers Test Kitchen

Korave’s bulgogi poutine is spicy, sweet, salty—and heavenly.

Korave’s bulgogi poutine bowl Tony Valainis

Originally from Seoul, South Korea, brothers Jung Gyu Kim and Jung Min Kim arrived at the brand-new Fishers Test Kitchen by way of Salt Lake City and a long list of food-service credentials, including a popular food trailer that made the trip to Indianapolis with them last year. Their latest project, Korean barbecue counter Korave, is one of FTK’s three micro-menu ventures situated inside the Sun King taproom, providing sustenance like this bulgogi poutine piled with marinated and grilled beef. The dish hits a tender balance between spicy, sweet, salty, and another round of Cream Ales. 9713 District North Dr., Fishers, 801-879-2301

Tags , , , ,

X
X