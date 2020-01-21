Swoon: Korave At Fishers Test Kitchen

Originally from Seoul, South Korea, brothers Jung Gyu Kim and Jung Min Kim arrived at the brand-new Fishers Test Kitchen by way of Salt Lake City and a long list of food-service credentials, including a popular food trailer that made the trip to Indianapolis with them last year. Their latest project, Korean barbecue counter Korave, is one of FTK’s three micro-menu ventures situated inside the Sun King taproom, providing sustenance like this bulgogi poutine piled with marinated and grilled beef. The dish hits a tender balance between spicy, sweet, salty, and another round of Cream Ales. 9713 District North Dr., Fishers, 801-879-2301