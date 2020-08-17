Swoon List: Ale Emporium, Mayfair Taproom, And More

The cheesy marvel of a 10-inch pan-style pizza at Ale Emporium (8617 Allisonville Rd., 317-842-1333; 11501 Geist Pavilion Dr., Fishers, 317-288-7394; 997 E. County Line Rd., Greenwood, 317-300-1560), Indy’s closest cousin to a genuine Chicago deep-dish pie.

Mayfair Taproom’s (2032 E. 10th St., 317-419-2393) State Fair–inspired Corndog Banger, composed of a well-endowed pork sausage dunked in beer-spiked cornmeal, fried to a golden hue, and served with whole-grain mustard.

A smoky beef-and-bacon smashburger topped with American cheese and a tangy special sauce, then run through the garden, served with side of crispy tallow fries from the delicatessen at Turchetti’s Salumeria (1106 Prospect St., 317-426-3048).

A pretty Painkiller poured over nugget ice, with freshly grated nutmeg at Strange Bird (128 S. Audubon Rd.).

The rich and flavorful goat kadai with an aromatic curry of onions and peppers, alongside crisp garlicky naan at Hyderabad House (8540 Castleton Corner Dr., 317-436-8114).