Swoon List: Ali’i Poke, Red Key Tavern, And More

Five #IMSwoon things we’re craving for carryout right now.

Yujo’s (9431 N. Meridian St., 317-669-0315) spicy ramen with a savory miso broth infused with Japanese peppers and hot oil, wavy noodles, bean sprouts, corn, menma, chashu, green onions, nori, and marinated egg.

A generous and comforting guisado pork torta with sides of charro beans and rice from chef and Ukiyo (4907 N. College Ave., 317-384-1048) owner Neal Brown’s first quarantine pop-up food truck, Tiger and Taco.

A combination sushi rice bowl topped with marinated ahi tuna, avocado, pineapple chunks, seaweed salad, and green onion from the Fishers location of Ali’i Poke (8989 E. 116th St., 317-288-4978).

The infamous Red Key Tavern (5170 N. College Ave., 317-283-4601) cheeseburger, here topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and pickles.

Tulip Tree Creamery has started making limited quantities of fresh cultured buttermilk, which will make a world of difference in your at-home biscuits and homemade blue cheese dressing. Order online and available at local farmers markets.

