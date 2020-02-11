Swoon List: Anthony’s Chophouse, Root & Bone, And More

Five #IMSwoon things we’re craving right now.

Eight ounces of buttery, tender spinalis—the cap of the ribeye—melts with flavor at Anthony’s Chophouse (201 W. Main St., Carmel, 317-740-0900).

A mini skillet brims with gooey, pimento-flecked grits topped with cornbread crumbles at Root & Bone (4601 N. College Ave., 317-602-8672).

At Mass Ave’s The Garden Table (342 Massachusetts Ave.; 908 E. Westfield Blvd., 317-737-2531), the Turn Key sandwich contains shaved turkey, bacon, roasted tomato, herbed goat cheese, and a bright green skhug sauce between a baguette.

A big bowl of French onion soup awaits you at Charbonos (128 N, IN-267, Avon, 317-272-1900) served with a generous pile of fried onions atop bubbling cheese.

All of the fixings of a shrimp roll pack a soft, sweet steamed bun at Rook (501 Virginia Ave., 317-737-2293).

