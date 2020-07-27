Swoon List: Apocalypse Burger, Mori Sushi, And More

Introducing Leviathan Bakehouse

If you noticed a few more cars parked around 11th Street and College Avenue the past few days, it likely meant one thing: lots of happy carb lovers picking up the croissants, chocolate tarts, and coffee-hazelnut praline sablés during opening week at Leviathan Bakehouse (1101 N. College Ave., 317-493-1879). Local pastry legend Pete Schmutte’s new bakery […]