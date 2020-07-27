×

Swoon List: Apocalypse Burger, Mori Sushi, And More

Five things we're craving this week.

The mushroom sandwich at Apocalypse Burger Rachel Enneking

The hefty fried Lion’s Mane mushroom sandwich at Apocalypse Burger (115 E. 49th St., 317-426-5001), featuring an extra-crunchy fungus dressed with aioli-drenched shredded cabbage and bread-and-butter pickles slivered longways

A trio of shatteringly crisp veggie egg rolls from Mathoo’s Egg Rolls, which come clamshelled with a sweet dipping sauce, an essential condiment

Chicago-style deep-dish layered with mozzarella, Italian beef, giardiniera, and black olives, and covered in a generous helping of sauce, parm, and oregano at South of Chicago (2550 S. State Rd. 135, Greenwood, 317-534-0424)
 
The fresh, hot chicken teriyaki lunch bento box from Mori Sushi (231 S. College Ave., 317-964-0139) that comes with pork gyoza, California rolls, seaweed salad, rice, and a soup or salad
 
A couple of  jumbo Belushi’s (aka big ol’ chili-cheese dogs with plenty of chopped onion) from Chicago Beef & Dog Company (5402 E. Washington St., 317-359-2333)
 
