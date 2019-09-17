Swoon List: Bee Coffee Roasters, Cholita, And More

Five #IMSwoon things we’re craving right now.

Bee Coffee Roasters’ (201 S. Capitol Ave., 317-426-2504; 5510 Lafayette Rd., 317-280-1236) cheekily named “Basic Bee” is a take on the PSL, but smoother and with an emphasis on the nutmeg, ginger, and cinnamon. There’s nary a hint of pumpkin, but you won’t miss it.

Heirloom-tomato plate from Bluebeard (653 Virginia Ave., 317-686-1580) with roasted corn, cucumber, Spanish olives, arugula, shallots, boursin, croutons, and a butternut vinaigrette.

The biscuit sandwich at Provider (1101 E. 16th St., 317-550-5685) is Becker Farms breakfast sausage, egg, cheese, and jalapeño jam.

The Discada platter at Cholita (1001 Broad Ripple Ave., 317-389-5555): five grilled meats and all the fixings for build-your-own tacos—feeds a lot more than the promised four to six.

The wine-based Italian Amaro, Cardamaro, is the sweet, oaky base for Gavel Curated Cafe’s (902 Virginia Ave., 317-681-2086) High Fashion cocktail, a smooth slow-sipper enhanced with ginger turmeric syrup, Angostura, and orange bitters.

We want to see your #IMSwoon finds. If you’re around town and see something tasty, post it to Instagram and tag us @IndyMonthly.

Gallery: