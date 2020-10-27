Swoon List: Beholder, 8th Day Distillery, And More

A knockout special of plum-glazed barbecued quail, Kentucky cheddar spoon bread, and pickled green beans at Beholder (1844 E. 19th St., 317-419-3471).

A pair of cocktails sipped by the open garage door at 8th Day Distillery (1125 E. Brookside Ave., 317-600-3791): the Turn a New Leaf bourbon cocktail and spiced-rum Quantumn.

A heady date latte mellowed with house-made rice-macadamia milk at Amberson Coffee & Grocer.

A spin on classic bouillabaisse with a well-seasoned broth spiked with saffron and leeks, mussels, fingerling potatoes, sweet potatoes, and tempura cod with a hint of wasabi on chef Chris Laque’s new French-inflected menu at Spoke & Steele (123 Illinois St., 317-737-1616).

Verde Flavors of Mexico‘s tamale starter, featuring tender masa capsules of shredded pork with red sauce and chicken under a blanket of rich, complex mole.