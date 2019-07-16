Swoon List: Bluebeard, Tsaocaa, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

In the fruity, slushy More Than See You tea at Tsaocaa (6386 E. 82nd St., 317-863-8118), sweet pink grapefruit juice is poured over strawberry popping boba and slices of real grapefruit.

Melon carpaccio with fried shallots, jalapeño, cilantro, soy vinaigrette, lace salt, and popcorn at Bluebeard (653 Virginia Ave., 317-686-1580).

Tavern at the Point (401 Massachusetts Ave., 317-756-9609) stacks its Big Fontana Burger with sizzling patties gooey with American cheese, then adds paper-thin pickle slices, thick-cut bacon, and shredded lettuce. A tangy Thousand Island–style sauce pulls all of the flavors together.

The Cake Bake Shop (800 S. Rangeline Rd., Carmel, 317-257-2253) proves that it can perfect more than just massive wedges of dessert. The Pommes Frites au Poivre—thin, wispy-crisp French fries coated in parsley and Parmesan—are idyllic on their own, and come with traditional red sauce or garlicky aioli for dipping.

Worst Millennial Ever—a Hazy IPA with a touch of funk—by Central State Brewing and available at their Koelschip taproom (2505 N. Delaware St., 317-414-9539) is a great beer for all (legal) ages.

