Swoon List: Bon Appetit Haitian American Cuisine, Tlaolli, And More

Five #IMSwoon things we’re craving for carryout right now.

A generous platter of the classic Sultan’s Delight from The Bosphorus Istanbul Cafe (935 S. East St., 317-974-1770), featuring melt-in-your-mouth morsels of lamb in a rich tomato sauce over roasted eggplant.

A hearty to-go portion of tender goat from Bon Appetit Haitian American Cuisine (4225 Lafayette Rd., 317-299-2127) served up with fried plantains, salad, and an especially piquant slaw.

A veggie burger with vegan cheese from Baby’s (2147 N. Talbott St., 317-600-3559). Made in-house, the black bean–based burger is moist and full of flavor. Pair it with a nondairy, vegan shake!

A trio of tacos—pork asado, fresh cheese and poblano, and jackfruit—double-wrapped in chewy corn tortillas and topped with pickled red onion, avocado, and shredded cabbage from Tlaolli (2830 E. Washington St., 317-410-9507). Round out your meal with an order of housemade salsa verde and chips to scoop it up with.

Lil Dumplings (The Yard at District North, Fishers), which gives McDonalds a run for its fish-sandwich money with hot, crunchy Filet-O-Cod steamed buns.

