Swoon List: Bovaconti Coffee, Spoke & Steele, And More

Five #IMSwoon things we’re craving right now.

The perfect cup of coffee for a cold winter’s day, the Spanish Latte from Bovaconti Coffee (1042 Virginia Ave.) will warm you from the inside out with a rich shot of espresso, sweet condensed milk, cinnamon, and steamed milk.

A hearty serving of biscuits and gravy from Love Handle (877 Massachusetts Ave., 317-384-1102) topped with pork sausage gravy and perfectly sunny egg.

A thick hunk of beer-battered fish is stacked inside a potato bun with butter lettuce, tomato, and pickles at Spoke & Steele (123 Illinois St., 317-737-1616).

With an ever-changing rotation of inspiring menus, Studio C (1051 E. 54th St., 317-672-7219) wows with a fillet of hake served in a stew of tomatoes and Nicoise olives, topped with giant white beans.

The Blood Orange margarita from Festiva (1217 E. 16th St., 317-635-4444), a seasonal twist on the classic.

