Swoon List: Brozinni, Three Carrots, And More

Five #IMSwoon dishes. We ate. You crave:

Brozinni Pizzeria (8810 S. Emerson Ave., 317-865-0911) are their housemade dough tied into knots and topped with garlic butter. The Garlic Knuckles at(8810 S. Emerson Ave., 317-865-0911) are their housemade dough tied into knots and topped with garlic butter.

Three Carrots (920 Virginia Ave., 463-221-3669) loads cornmeal-crusted tofu, chipotle slaw, chipotle-lime dressing, and sliced avocado onto a perfectly chewy baguette. The Tofu Rich Girl sandwich at(920 Virginia Ave., 463-221-3669)loadscornmeal-crusted tofu, chipotle slaw, chipotle-lime dressing, and sliced avocado onto a perfectly chewy baguette

317-384-1728), made with slow-roasted pork and pineapple sliced from a spit and dressed street-style with chopped onions and cilantro. Authentic tacos al pastor from Don Juan Taqueria (3915 Madison Ave.,

Big Woods Pizza Co. (44 N. Van Buren St., 812-988-6004) in Nashville. Loaded with toppings and on a hand-tossed crust. Pairs well with a Hoosier Red Ale. Lots of time to enjoy the super-toasty, heated patio. The Forager pizza from. (44 N. Van Buren St., 812-988-6004) in Nashville. Loaded with toppings and on a hand-tossed crust. Pairs well with a Hoosier Red Ale. Lots of time to enjoy the super-toasty, heated patio.

La Margarita (1043 Virginia Ave., 317-384-1457) is made with Maestro Dobel Silver, agavero, simple syrup, and fresh lime juice. The tart-with-a-capital-T house margarita at(1043 Virginia Ave., 317-384-1457) is made with Maestro Dobel Silver, agavero, simple syrup, and fresh lime juice.