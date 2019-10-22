Swoon List: Brozinni, Three Carrots, And More
Five #IMSwoon dishes. We ate. You crave:
The Garlic Knuckles at Brozinni Pizzeria (8810 S. Emerson Ave., 317-865-0911) are their housemade dough tied into knots and topped with garlic butter.
The Tofu Rich Girl sandwich at Three Carrots (920 Virginia Ave., 463-221-3669) loads cornmeal-crusted tofu, chipotle slaw, chipotle-lime dressing, and sliced avocado onto a perfectly chewy baguette.
Authentic tacos al pastor from Don Juan Taqueria (3915 Madison Ave., 317-384-1728), made with slow-roasted pork and pineapple sliced from a spit and dressed street-style with chopped onions and cilantro.
The Forager pizza from Big Woods Pizza Co. (44 N. Van Buren St., 812-988-6004) in Nashville. Loaded with toppings and on a hand-tossed crust. Pairs well with a Hoosier Red Ale. Lots of time to enjoy the super-toasty, heated patio.
The tart-with-a-capital-T house margarita at La Margarita (1043 Virginia Ave., 317-384-1457) is made with Maestro Dobel Silver, agavero, simple syrup, and fresh lime juice.
