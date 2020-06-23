Swoon List: Carb Edition

Five #IMSwoon things we’re craving for carryout right now.

A textbook chewy and delectable bialy with onions and poppy seeds from Amelia’s (653 Virginia Ave., 317-686-1583).

The Philly cheesesteak log from LaSpada’s Pizzeria (2368 E. Main St., Plainfield, 317-268-6169), a regional Buffalo favorite that features gooey cheese and thinly sliced beef in a crispy egg-roll wrapper.

Smoky, pimenton-scented mafaldines, or “little queens,” pasta handcrafted by Alan and Audra Sternberg of I Heart Pasta.

Plate of pastries from Leviathan Bakehouse’s (1101 N. College Ave., 317-207-6300) inaugural event, a weekend fundraiser in conjunction with the national Bakers Against Racism ⁣initiative. Clockwise from top: croissant⁣; herb focaccia; brioche with gruyere, bechamel, onion, potato, and thyme⁣; ginger-chocolate cookie⁣; and coffee-hazelnut sable cookie⁣

Finally, a spread of doughnut offerings, including carrot cake and Bavarian-cream long johns, from Carl’s Donuts & Bakery (7481 E. U.S. Hwy 36, Avon, 317-268-6522).

