Swoon List: Cardinal Spirits, Steer-In, And More

Five #IMSwoon things we’re craving right now.

From executive chef Dean Wirkerman’s scratch kitchen comes the entrée portion of Cardinal Spirits’ (922 S. Morton St., Bloomington, 812-202-6789) meatballs in San Marzano tomato sauce and topped with parmesan.

The grilled Spam sandwich at Strange Bird (128 S. Audubon Rd.), a salty-sweet squish of sizzled meat layered with Havarti, macadamia butter, pineapple mostardo, and shredded iceberg in a soft Hawaiian bun.

The decadent deep-dish “stuffed” pizza at Indy’s Historic Steer-In (5130 E. 10th St., 317-356-0996) with pepperoni, olives, and loads of cheese and sauce.

Upland FSQ (1201 Prospect St., 317-672-3671) dishes up a vegetarian knockout of Seitan & Grits that includes fried Three Carrots seitan nuggets with broccolini and caramelized peach chutney atop nut-cheese grits.

Just try to find a more perfect balance of savory and sweetness flavors along with a soft-yet-crisp denseness executed in the ginger-molasses cookie from Amelia’s (653 Virginia Ave., 317-686-1583).

We want to see your #IMSwoon finds. If you’re around town and see something tasty, post it to Instagram and tag us @IndyMonthly.

