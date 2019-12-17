Swoon List: Chapati, Madera Tex Mex BBQ, And More

Five #IMSwoon things we’re craving right now.

Croûte Baking Company (320 N. Meridian St., 317-378-7274) presents an elegant breakfast option in the form of their signature ham and cheese croissant made with house ham, gruyère, and dijon.

At recently-opened Madera Tex Mex BBQ (5711 E. 71st St., 317-845-1336), the Carnitas Nachos starter is a meal in and of itself with smoked pulled pork, beans, queso, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeño, guacamole, and crema.

The Meatloaf Melt at Sahm’s Tavern (433 N. Capitol Ave., 317-822-9903) is homemade meatloaf grilled, white bread, American and muenster cheeses, tomato brown sugar glaze, and caramelized onions.

Build your own combo from Chapati (4939 Lafayette Rd., 317-405-9774), in this case, yellow daal and chili chicken with basmati rice and garlic naan.

Enjoy Snoopy’s Pie from Napolese (multiple locations) with a white pizza topped with arugula, mozarella, and bresaola, an air-dried, salted beef.

