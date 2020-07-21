Swoon List: Danny’s Mexican Ice Cream, Knuckle Puck, Heartbreaker, and More

The spicy-salty-sweet mangonada scooped to order at Danny’s Mexican Ice Cream (7730 E. U.S. Highway 36, Avon, 317-607-8391), with creamy mango sorbet, chunks of fresh mango, a sprinkle of chili-lime Tajin, a drizzle of fruity, funky chamoy sauce, and a tamarind candy straw.

The cheesy, gooey, double-stacked smash burger disco melt from Dilly Morse’s Knuckle Puck pop-up at Tinker Coffee Co. this past Friday, served on buttery, well-toasted Amelia’s Pullman bread.

The loaded Dilly Fries at Friday night’s Heartbreaker preview pop-up outside Strange Bird (128 S. Audubon Rd.).

An egg custard tart loaded with spinach, pickled onion, roasted vegetables, and hibiscus mustard at Rize (2721 E. 86th St., 317-843-6101; 9705 Fishers District Dr., Fishers, 317-516-4838).

Slapfish‘s (15009 Gray Rd., Noblesville, 317-218-3508; 345 Massachusetts Ave., 317-686-9713) two-handed Ultimate Fish Taco, served hot, crunchy, and fully loaded.