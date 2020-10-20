Swoon List: Dashboard Food Truck, Indy’s Burger Joint, And More

Thick, crispy waffle fries loaded with ballpark cheese, bacon jam, and aioli at the parking-lot pivot from Revery’s (299 W. Main St., Greenwood, 317-215-4164), Dashboard Food Truck.

Fresh oysters from Blupoint Oyster House (5858 N. College Ave., 317-559-3259).

The Ripple Rocket from Ripple Bagel & Deli (850 Broad Ripple Ave., 317-257-8326), featuring the classic combo of bacon, cream cheese, avocado, tomato, sprouts, and mustard on a steamed poppyseed bagel.

The jumbo Oktoberfest kolache from Leo’s Market & Eatery (2212 W. Main St., Greenfield, 317-318-9328), with its core of Polish sausage, sauerkraut, and Dijon mustard.

The juicy Hawaiian Burger, topped with grilled pineapple and teriyaki at Indy’s Burger Joint (5015 E. Stop 11 Rd., 317-893-4600).