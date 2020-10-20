×

Swoon List: Dashboard Food Truck, Indy’s Burger Joint, And More

Five things we’re craving this week.

Loaded waffle fries from Dashboard Food Truck Julia Spalding

Thick, crispy waffle fries loaded with ballpark cheese, bacon jam, and aioli at the parking-lot pivot from Revery’s (299 W. Main St., Greenwood, 317-215-4164), Dashboard Food Truck.

Fresh oysters from Blupoint Oyster House (5858 N. College Ave., 317-559-3259).

The Ripple Rocket from Ripple Bagel & Deli (850 Broad Ripple Ave., 317-257-8326), featuring the classic combo of bacon, cream cheese, avocado, tomato, sprouts, and mustard on a steamed poppyseed bagel.

The jumbo Oktoberfest kolache from Leo’s Market & Eatery (2212 W. Main St., Greenfield, 317-318-9328), with its core of Polish sausage, sauerkraut, and Dijon mustard.

The juicy Hawaiian Burger, topped with grilled pineapple and teriyaki at Indy’s Burger Joint (5015 E. Stop 11 Rd., 317-893-4600).

Tags , , , , , , , ,

X
X