Swoon List: Exchange Whiskey Bar, Blooming Bakes, And More

The exceedingly smooth, truffle-scented deviled eggs, one of the tavern snacks at Exchange Whiskey Bar (301 Massachusetts Ave., 317-943-5000), the old-school South Bend speakeasy that opened a second location a few weeks ago on Mass Ave.

Thick, soft, roll-out almond sugar cookies from southside baker Blooming Bakes, which sells sets of the cutest seasonally shaped and customized cookies.

A bracing Old Fashioned at 18th Street Brewery (2829 E. 10th St., 317-875-1170), made with bourbon whiskey from 18th Street’s sibling distillery in Hammond, Indiana.

The signature meatloaf at Dawson’s Too Sticks & Stones (3 E. Main St., Brownsburg, 317-858-8400), a family recipe made with beef and sausage, topped with mushroom gravy, and only available until they run out.

A cheese-encrusted crock of French onion soup loaded with caramelized onions and herbed croutons at The Historic Steer-In (5130 E. 10th St., 317-356-0996).