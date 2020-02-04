Swoon List: Field Brewing, 18th Street Brewery, And More

Five #IMSwoon things we’re craving right now.

Yes, there are avocados on Field Brewing’s (303 E. Main St., Westfield, 317-804-9780) avocado toast, but also generous amounts of smoked salmon, red onion, and free-range eggs on spent-grain sourdough bread.

A half of dark meat chicken from The Chicken Place (4970 State Road 56, Ireland, 812-482-7600), where the fried chicken is perfectly crispy and juicy (not overly greasy), but surprisingly flavorful. Always with a side of German fries and a schooner of domestic light beer.

The mojo pork bowl from Twenty Tap (5406-08 N. College Ave., 317-602-8840) includes braised pork, white rice, black beans, fresh corn salsa, avocados, radishes, scallions, and shredded lettuce.

A stretchy slice of the Chicago Classic deep dish, is loaded with pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions at Giordano’s (multiple locations).

Pins and Needles, a double dry hopped double IPA, awaits you at the newly-opened 18th Street Brewery (2829 E. 10th Street, 317-875-1170) taproom.

