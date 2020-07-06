Swoon List: Frank’s Place, Box Burger Truck, and More

Five #IMSwoon things we’re craving for carryout right now.

Well worth the Hendricks County road trip, the veggie stuffed pizza at Frank’s Place (33 S. Washington St., Danville, 317-718-1146) features spinach, olives, and peppers secured in loads of stretchy cheese under an oiled and seasoned top crust.

Track down the roving Box Burger Truck for stacked smashburgers with cheese and your choice of toppings and condiments—from a rambling list that includes fried jalapeños, peanut butter, and A-1 Sauce, in addition to the traditional shredded lettuce and tomato.

The delectably messy, five napkin–minimum shrimp roll from the continuing curbside carryout at Love Handle (877 Massachusetts Ave., 317-384-1102), with a heaping helping of sweet and meaty shrimp, spicy slaw, and arugula on a toasted sub bun.

Decadence abounds in the form of butter, sugar, and cream atop a flaky crust and a light dusting of nutmeg with the Hoosier Sugar Pie, an homage to the state pie of Indiana, by local pie maker My Sugar Pie (40 E. Pine St., Zionsville, 317-733-8717; Greenwood Park Mall, 317-893-5355).

#2 Pencil is a full-bodied, double dry-hopped double IPA made with a citrus-forward blend of Falconer’s Flight and Galaxy hops. It is made by 18th Street Brewery (2829 E. 10th Street, 317-875-1170) and available in its on-site taproom.

