Swoon List: General American, Croûte Baking Company, And More

Five #IMSwoon dishes we’re currently craving.

The stacked and glazed Bennie from General American Donut Company (827 S. East St., 317-964-0744) tastes like a tower of sugary Longs classics in one bite.

The turkey breast sandwich on whole grain bread offered at Croûte Baking Company (320 N. Meridian St., 317-378-7274) comes with a side of chips and horseradish pickles.

The coconut breaded tenderloin topped with paradise secret sauce, pickles, and a cherry on top at Strangebird (128 S. Audubon Rd.) goes beyond the ordinary Hoosier tenderloin, aside from the over-the-top size. Created by the magicians at Love Handle and sampled at a benefit for the Historic Irvington Halloween Festival, the sandwich will be a regular menu item at the brand-new tiki bar.

A squishy brioche bun barely contains the fried chicken sando on the lunch menu at Rook (501 Virginia Ave., Suite 101, 317-737-2293), dressed with hot Korean chili paste, honey butter, and slivered pickles.

Give the chewy pretzel bites at Tick Tock Lounge (2602 E. 10th St., 317-634-8625) a good dunking in beer cheese while relaxing with a cold beverage.

