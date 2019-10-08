Swoon List: Good Morning Mama’s, Sangrita Saloon, And More

Five #IMSwoon items we are currently craving.

The classic Eggs Benedict from Good Morning Mama’s (1001 E. 54th St., 317-255-3800), where the eggs are perfectly poached, leaving them light and fluffy as they rest on a split English muffin and get topped with hollandaise.

A pair of tacos: papas (smashed Yukon golds wrapped in a crispy tortilla) and coca-carnitas (Mexi Coke–braised pork), with a side of creamy house elotes at Sangrita Saloon (834 E. 64th St., 317-377-4779).

Spinach salad with goat cheese, roasted peppers, pepitas, and sliced avocado, tossed with a cilantro dressing with a side of tender roasted chicken at Shoefly Public House (122 E. 22nd St., 317-283-5007).

The evening special at Festiva (1217 E. 16th St., 317-635-4444) was a grilled pork tenderloin, topped with a deeply rich and thick mole sauce, and served with a side of rice and sautéed spinach.

The decadent chocolate-waffle doughnut at SuperChefs (1702 Bardstown Rd., Louisville, Kentucky, 502-409-8103) is served deep-fried on a smear of chocolate icing and topped with chocolate syrup, powdered sugar, and sprinkles.

We want to see your #IMSwoon finds. If you’re around town and see something tasty, post it to Instagram and tag us @IndyMonthly.

