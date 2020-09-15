Swoon List: Hard Truth Hills, Our Sons Bakery, and More

A Hard Truth Hills (418 Old State Rd. 46, Nashville, 812-720-4840) Smoked Brown County Old Fashioned made with Buffalo Trace whiskey, Hard Truth’s cinnamon vodka, Angostura and orange bitters, and smoke, served with a side of toasted marshmallows for all the fall feels.

The Xyren Ummmy bar from Our Sons Bakery, featuring a chocolate cake-like base topped with fudge mint creme and a cookie crumble that’s part Oreo, part Andes Mint.

The spot-on lobster salad roll from 18th Street Brewery (2829 E. 10th St., 317-875-1170) with a luscious mayo base that pairs perfectly with its buttery, toasted roll.

Risotto Frutti di Mare with shrimp, calamari, and bits of lobster from Mesh (725 Massachusetts Ave., 317-955-9600).

Upland Fountain Square’s (1201 Prospect St., 317-672-3671) famous extra-crunchy Seitan-derloin, dressed with sweet chow-chow, shredded lettuce, pickles, red onion, and whole-grain mustard aioli.