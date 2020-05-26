Swoon List: Hoagies & Hops, Indy Dough, And More

Five #IMSwoon things we’re craving for carryout right now.

There is no judgment on how you order your cheesesteak, even if you order it with chicken, from Hoagies & Hops (4155 Boulevard Pl., 317-426-5731). The only consideration is the need for lots of napkins. Super friendly for call-ahead orders and pick-up. Check out their website for daily promotions like $7 growler fills on Wednesdays.

A serving of hearty Norteñas enchiladas stuffed with shredded beef and topped with pasilla salsa and queso fresco from Festiva (1217 E. 16th St., 317-635-4444), which got into the carryout game at the beginning of May.

The sweet chili wings at Passione (11640 Brooks School Rd., Fishers, 317-712-6369) crisp up in the pizzeria’s blazing wood oven.

Chef Ricky Hatfield’s complex and flavor-packed fusion-inspired duck-and-pork meatloaf with a kicky kimchi barbecue sauce, miso-enriched mashed potatoes, and stir-fried scallions and greens at Ellison Brewing Co. (501 Madison Ave., 317-390-4291), which opened after a short hiatus to patio service on Friday.

The archetypal chocolate old-fashioned doughnut with crunchy sweet chunks of toffee-like honeycomb from Indy Dough, Amanda Gibson’s pop-up doughnut shop, which has been offering mystery pastry boxes at Studio C (1051 E. 54th St., 317-672-7219).

