Swoon List: Jenny Pho, Missing Brick Pizza, And More

Five things we’re craving right now:

Missing Brick Pizza (6404 Rucker Rd., 317-257-7557) boasts the Trap Pizza: shrimp, crab, and mozzarella atop a crust with Chef Oya’s garlic-herb “trap buttah” and garnished with fresh parsley and green onion.

A perfectly summery salad of arugula, strawberries, shaved fennel, gorgonzola, and candied walnuts with a balsamic-reduction dressing at Napolese (multiple locations).

The Rock Crab Roll from Rail Restaurant and Bar (211 Park St., Westfield, 317-804-8555) is a velvety mixture of Patagonian rock crab tossed with mayonnaise, onion, and celery with a side of Leidenheimer po’boy bread.

The double-decker Becker Farms beef burger loaded with the works and all of the flavor of a backyard barbecue at a recent Sunday Burger Club at Pots & Pans Pie Co. (4915 N. College Ave., 317-600-3475).

Topped with chopped egg rolls, Bún Chả Giò at Jenny Pho (578 W Northfield Dr., Brownsburg, 317-286-7018) merges vermicelli noodles cooled with sweet vinaigrette with bits of warm roasted pork.

