Swoon List: Juniper On Main, Oakleys Bistro, And More

Five #IMSwoon things we’re craving right now.

The Chia Pudding Bowl at Rize (2721 E. 86th St., 317-843-6101), for brunch. SO creamy and crunchy and delicious. If it isn’t described in an online menu I can give you more details.

The Porch Platter at Juniper on Main (110 E. Main St., Carmel); pickled carrots and asparagus, pimento cheese, bacon jam, local goat cheese, crackers, cheese crisps, and grapes.

The hunger-satisfying power bowl of salmon, tilapia, and shrimp over brown rice with veggies, avocado, egg, and a tangy dressing at the recently installed Slapfish (15009 Gray Rd., Noblesville, 317-580-1517) inside of Broccoli Bill’s produce market in Noblesville.

Succulent lamb tenderloin from Oakleys Bistro (1464 W. 86th St., 317-824-1231) with corn cheddar fritters, eggplant purée, baby carrots, red pepper romesco, smoked honey mixed nut glaze, and wild watercress.

A frothy chocolate soda made with custard-like soft serve at Zesto Ice Cream (multiple Indiana locations).

We want to see your #IMSwoon finds. If you’re around town and see something tasty, post it to Instagram and tag us @IndyMonthly.

Gallery: