Swoon List: King Wok, Just Pop In Cafe, And More

Five #IMSwoon things we’re craving right now.

Dive into a bowl of Bún Bì Chà Giò, or vermicelli rice noodle salad with shredded pork and hot egg rolls, served with fresh bean sprouts, shredded lettuce, crushed peanuts, and nuoc mam sauce at King Wok Vietnamese Restaurant (4150 Lafayette Rd., 317-295-8090).

At Spoke & Steele (123 Illinois St., 317-737-1616), meaty seared scallops sit in a steamy miso broth flavored with ginger and shiitake, with edamame, slivered peppers, and chewy Korean rice cakes.

A perfectly fried chicken sandwich with sesame cilantro slaw, sriracha, turmeric aioli, and spicy pickles atop a sriracha brioche bun with a side of truffled french fries at Jolly Pumpkin Cafe & Brewery (311 S. Main St., Ann Arbor, MI, 734-913-2730).

Early mornings at Milktooth (534 Virginia Ave., 317-986-5131), before the kitchen officially opens for brunch, you can sip coffee and spend some quality time with a pecan sticky bun slathered in buttermilk icing.

The Poolside, a sweet sherry cocktail with a beachy mix of strawberry and pineapple cocchi liquor, fresh lime juice, and a subtle sting from habanero bitters at Just Pop In! Cafe (6406 Cornell Ave., 317-257-9338).

