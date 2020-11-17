Swoon List: Kountry Kitchen, 18th Street Brewery, And More

A curbside-carryout order of fried chicken wings, fried green tomatoes, cornbread, and collard greens from the recently reopened and temporarily relocated Kountry Kitchen (1417 Commerce Ave., 317-635-6000).

18th Street Brewery’s (2829 E. 10th St., 317-875-1170) tribute to the Taco Bell crunch wrap: a guacamole-slathered black bean tostada housed in a warm flour tortilla, with a dish of mole for dipping.

Succulent roast-duck chasseur, drizzled with citrus and honey reduction and served with seasonal vegetables at Vivante French Eatery (1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, 317-688-1957).

Vegan carrot-lox toast, a combination of pickled carrot slivers, red onion, capers, radish, and fresh dill on a slice of almond ricotta–slathered toast at Provider (1101 E. 16th St., 317-550-5008).

The Birthday Cake latte at Foundation Coffee Company (4565 Marcy Lane), made with a salted-caramel base, cake-flavored housemade syrup, and not-too-sweet purple whipped cream piped on with a pastry bag (and available this week only to celebrate Foundation’s one-year anniversary).