Swoon List: Landlocked Baking Company, Milktooth, And More

Five things we’re craving this week.

The Tuna Tower, stacked with bigeye tuna, spicy crab, avocado, and sushi rice, at Blue Sushi Sake Grill (2721 E. 86th St., 317-489-3151).

A perfectly squishy bialy topped with lox at Milktooth (534 Virginia Ave., 317-986-5131).

The signature vanilla iced croissant—hot and chewy straight from the oven—at Milk & Honey (111 S. Vine St., Plainfield, 317-406-3955).

The breakfast sandwich at Landlocked Baking Company (120 S. Audubon Rd.), a savory layering of smashed pork sausage, cheddar egg souffle, pepper jelly, and cheese inside a soft, salted focaccia.

A generous scoop of Kitty Kitty Bang Bang ice cream (cheesecake base with ripples of raspberry, crushed Oreos, and chocolate chunks) at the Irvington Wyliepalooza (5535 E Washington St., 317-351-0275).

