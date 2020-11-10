Swoon List: Landlocked Baking Company, Milktooth, And More

The Tuna Tower, stacked with bigeye tuna, spicy crab, avocado, and sushi rice, at Blue Sushi Sake Grill (2721 E. 86th St., 317-489-3151).

A perfectly squishy bialy topped with lox at Milktooth (534 Virginia Ave., 317-986-5131).

The signature vanilla iced croissant—hot and chewy straight from the oven—at Milk & Honey (111 S. Vine St., Plainfield, 317-406-3955).

The breakfast sandwich at Landlocked Baking Company (120 S. Audubon Rd.), a savory layering of smashed pork sausage, cheddar egg souffle, pepper jelly, and cheese inside a soft, salted focaccia.

A generous scoop of Kitty Kitty Bang Bang ice cream (cheesecake base with ripples of raspberry, crushed Oreos, and chocolate chunks) at the Irvington Wyliepalooza (5535 E Washington St., 317-351-0275).