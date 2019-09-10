Swoon List: Milktooth, Coat Check Coffee, And More

Five #IMSwoon things we’re craving right now.

Among the pastry case selections at Coat Check Coffee (401 E. Michigan St., 317-550-5008) this weekend, a savory ham and cheese croissant benefits from its buttery shell, and a jammy pastry topped with fresh figs and slivered almonds melts in the mouth.

Tortilla chips, mole rojo, chicken, black beans, pickled red onion, queso fresco, sunny egg, and cilantro make up the absolutely delectable chilaquiles at Mass Ave’s The Garden Table (342 Massachusetts Ave.; 908 E. Westfield Blvd., 317-737-2531).

Milktooth’s (534 Virginia Ave., 317-986-5131) curiously satisfying peanut butter and jelly-spiced lamb and beef burger topped lavishly with muenster cheese and peanut butter aioli.

Crispy-edged deliciousness with avocado, spicy slaw, Fresno peppers, and garlic mayo in the form of a smash burger from Daredevil Hall (2721 E. 86th St., 317-757-2888).

A pint of Juiced In Time, a bold, hazy New England Style IPA, from the Fountain Square location of Upland Brewery (1201 Prospect St., 317-672-3671).

