Swoon List: Milktooth, Daniel’s Vineyard, And More

Turkey bialy with veggie cream cheese, dill pickle, and micro mustard greens at Milktooth (534 Virginia Ave., 317-986-5131).

The utterly indulgent birria fries on the patio brunch menu at Black Market (922 Massachusetts Ave., 317-822-6757), mounded with 12-hour braised lamb, nacho cheese sauce, and a summery salsa roja. Fried eggs upon request.

Shiitake tacos loaded with serrano-marinated mushrooms, avocado salsa verde, and pickled daikon radish at Black Acre Garden (5529 Bonna Ave., 317-207-6266).

Leviathan Bakehouse’s (1101 N. College Ave., 317-493-1879) chocolate-caramel cake, four layers of decadence and the smoothest, most perfectly applied icing.

The tropical wine slushie served with an extra-wide straw at Daniel’s Vineyard (9061 N. 700 W, McCordsville, 317-248-5222).