Swoon List: Milktooth, Daniel’s Vineyard, And More

Five things we're craving this week.
Milktooth turkey bialy

Milktooth’s turkey bialyPhoto by Lynn House

Turkey bialy with veggie cream cheese, dill pickle, and micro mustard greens at Milktooth (534 Virginia Ave., 317-986-5131).

The utterly indulgent birria fries on the patio brunch menu at Black Market (922 Massachusetts Ave., 317-822-6757), mounded with 12-hour braised lamb, nacho cheese sauce, and a summery salsa roja. Fried eggs upon request.

Shiitake tacos loaded with serrano-marinated mushrooms, avocado salsa verde, and pickled daikon radish at Black Acre Garden (5529 Bonna Ave., 317-207-6266).

Leviathan Bakehouse’s (1101 N. College Ave., 317-493-1879) chocolate-caramel cake, four layers of decadence and the smoothest, most perfectly applied icing.

The tropical wine slushie served with an extra-wide straw at Daniel’s Vineyard (9061 N. 700 W, McCordsville, 317-248-5222).

