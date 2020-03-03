Swoon List: Natural State Provisions, Trader’s Point Creamery, And More

Five #IMSwoon things we’re craving right now.

The fried chicken sandwich from Natural State Provisions (The Yard at District North, Fishers), one of the new food counters inside the Fishers Test Kitchen, rises out of its toasted bun.

Fat Dan’s Deli (multiple locations) makes the common tater tots downright dirty with the addition of smoked pulled pork, scallions, nacho cheese sauce, and Fat Dan’s signature hot sauce.

The enchiladas mole from Verde Flavors of Mexico (multiple locations) include succulent shredded chicken wrapped in corn tortillas and topped with a rich, made-from-scratch mole sauce.

Southside pub Jailbird’s (4022 Shelby St., 317-602-2001) Lunch Box Burger gets its inspiration from a glorious grade-school meal. Crunchy peanut butter and jelly are slathered on a cheeseburger layered with pickled jalapeño and cheese.

The dessert course at Traders Point Creamery (9101 Moore Rd., Zionsville, 317-773-1700) needn’t be anything more complicated than three perfect scoops of vanilla ice cream drizzled in caramel and chocolate sauce, with a shower of toffee candy on top.

