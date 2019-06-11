Swoon List: Oakleys Bistro, Jailbird, And More
Five things we’re craving right now.
English Pea Agnolotti with Benton’s bacon broth, fennel, oyster mushrooms, parmesan, and lemon oil at Tinker Street (402 E. 16th St., 317-925-5000).
Prime rib dumplings with sour cream and créme fraiche, prosciutto, onion streusel, ramp chimichurri, and leek ash from Oakleys Bistro (1464 W. 86th St., 317-824-9178).
The steak and chicken fajitas at La Parada (1642 E. New York St., 317-917-0095) put the sizzle in DIY tortilla stuffing.
Josh Gonzales’ new near Southside pub Jailbird (4022 Shelby St., 317-602-2001) specializes in no-nonsense food. That means a classic cheeseburger stacked with iceberg lettuce, red onions, tomato, pickle, and a swipe of special sauce all between a buttered bun with a side of curly fries.
House-cured Tasso ham Po Boy from Shoefly Public House (122 E. 22nd St., 317-283-5007) dressed with Maryland-style crab spread and micro greens, and a side of spicy bread-and-butter pickles.
