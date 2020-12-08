Swoon List: One Trick Pony, Rooster’s Kitchen, And More

A double-pattied smash burger, squashed to crispy-edged perfection mid-fry and topped with cheese, lettuce, pickles, mustard, and mayo, at One Trick Pony inside Fishers Test Kitchen (9713 District N. Dr., Fishers, 317-953-6400).

A to-go order of Rooster’s Kitchen’s (888 Massachusetts Ave., 317-426-2020) Nacho Rinds—still-crackling pork skins tossed in sweet barbecue rub, with nacho cheese dip chunky with peppers and onions.

The King of Hearts option at Puccini’s Pizza & Pasta (multiple locations), topped generously with crumbled bacon, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, black olives, and capers.

Wyliepalooza’s (5535 E. Washington St., 317-351-0275) Super Fruity Man Sundae, made with two scoops of Super Man ice cream, Fruity Pebbles cereal, and a glass of ice-cold milk to pour over the top.

Open Kitchen’s (3007 N. Sherman Dr., 317-457-8458) gloriously crunchy honey-fried chicken sandwich with a side of peppercorn-laced loaded fries.