Swoon List: Pho Vn, Milk & Honey, And More
The bun thit nuong cha gio at Pho Vn Cuisine (9773 E. 116th St., Fishers, 317-288-7516), a fresh, crunchy Vietnamese salad bowl stocked with sweet, tender grilled pork and a chopped egg roll.
The claw-forward lobster roll from Slapfish (345 Massachusetts Ave., 317-686-9713; 15009 Gray Rd., Noblesville, 317-218-3508).
An avocado BLT from Taxman CityWay (310 S. Delaware St., 317-734-3107) fortified with a full serving of herb-crusted seared salmon.
Daredevil Hall’s (2721 E. 86th St., 317-757-2888) 3-Way pepperoni pizza, covered edge-to-edge in pepperoni, jumbo pepperoni, and ground pepperoni, among the Ironworks gastropub’s saucy new tavern-style pies.
A blueberry croissant from the well-stocked pastry case at Milk & Honey Bakery (111 S. Vine St., Plainfield, 317-406-3955).