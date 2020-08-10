Subscribe
Swoon List: Pho Vn, Milk & Honey, And More

Five things we're craving this week.

Grilled pork and eggroll bun at Pho Vn Cuisine Julia Spalding

The bun thit nuong cha gio at Pho Vn Cuisine (9773 E. 116th St., Fishers, 317-288-7516), a fresh, crunchy Vietnamese salad bowl stocked with sweet, tender grilled pork and a chopped egg roll.

The claw-forward lobster roll from Slapfish (345 Massachusetts Ave., 317-686-9713; 15009 Gray Rd., Noblesville, 317-218-3508).

An avocado BLT from Taxman CityWay (310 S. Delaware St., 317-734-3107) fortified with a full serving of herb-crusted seared salmon.

Daredevil Hall’s (2721 E. 86th St., 317-757-2888) 3-Way pepperoni pizza, covered edge-to-edge in pepperoni, jumbo pepperoni, and ground pepperoni, among the Ironworks gastropub’s saucy new tavern-style pies.

A blueberry croissant from the well-stocked pastry case at Milk & Honey Bakery (111 S. Vine St., Plainfield, 317-406-3955).

