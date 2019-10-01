Swoon List: Pier 48, Maialina, And More

Five #IMSwoon dishes we’re currently craving.

Four large seared U-10 diver scallops in a lemon butter sauce, arranged around truffle risotto topped in a pancetta crisp at Pier 48 Fish House & Oyster Bar (130 S. Pennsylvania St., 317-560-4848).

Slices of sweet cantaloupe layered with prosciutto and drizzle with lemon vinaigrette at Maialina Italian Kitchen + Bar (1103 Prospect St., 317-982-7676) in Fountain Square.

The roast chicken club at Krueger’s Tavern (323 N. Delaware St., 317-790-3660) is fortified with thick-cut bacon and spicy mayo.

A chopped brisket sandwich and side of street corn from Old Gold Barbecue (140 S. College Ave., 317-764-3443) on the grounds of Metazoa Brewing Co.

A trio of dessert samples at Ocean Prime (8555 N. River Road, 317-569-0975) include (left-to-right) a 10-layer carrot cake, chocolate peanut butter pie, and the seasonal coconut cake.

