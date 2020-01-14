Swoon List: Revery, Late Harvest Kitchen, And More

Five #IMSwoon things we’re craving right now.

A mini wheel of brie is baked to smoothness and topped with sweet bacon jam and micro greens at Revery (299 W. Main Street, Greenwood, 317-215-4164).

The deep-fried deviled eggs at Late Harvest Kitchen (8605 River Crossing Blvd., 317-663-8063) achieve a remarkable feat of culinary engineering. The whites are batter-dipped and fried, forming a little boat for the yolks to be piped back in and topped with relish and little lumps of nduja, all secured to the plate with a swoop of thousand Island dressing.

The signature half-and-half lasagna from Ambrosia (5903 N College Ave., 317-255-3096).

Served with a choice of roasted pork chashu or roasted chicken, the miso ramen at Wei Ramen (36 E. Washington St., 317-280-7599) also contains Japanese soy bean paste, egg wavy noodle, half soft-boiled egg, fish cake, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, and scallions.

Strange Bird’s (128 S. Audubon Rd.) perfect Classic Daiquiri is made with Plantation white rum, lime, sugar, and a few drops of saline.

We want to see your #IMSwoon finds. If you’re around town and see something tasty, post it to Instagram and tag us @IndyMonthly.

