Swoon List: Rize, Ellison Brewing, And More

Five #IMSwoon things we’re craving right now.

A stout-braised short-rib sandwich topped in crispy onions and house pickles with a side of coleslaw from Ellison Brewing Co. (501 Madison Ave., 317-390-4291).

Love Handle (877 Massachusetts Ave., 317-384-1102) combines house-cured salmon, sweet-potato home fries, avocado creama, salsa roja, pickled red onion, and a sunny egg for their exceptional lox home fries.

A perfectly flaky croissant stuffed with Marcona almond-spiked chicken, cooked with curry and balsamic reduction at Rize in the newly-opened The Yard at Fishers District, (9705 Fishers District Dr., Fishers, 317-516-4838).

Esquites—or elotes off the cob—with a well-balanced glam-up of mayo, paprika, cilantro, and queso fresco at Pier 48 Fish House & Oyster Bar (130 S. Pennsylvania St., 317-560-4848).

The cast-iron seared trout at Root & Bone (4601 N. College Ave., 317-602-8672) rests atop a corn johnny cake with roasted asparagus and charred lemon.

