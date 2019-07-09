Swoon List: Rook, Gaucho’s, Field Brewing, And More

The jalapeño SPAM bun from Rook features a barbecued slab of the canned meat topped with a generous smear of peppery kimcheese (a kimchee and pimento cheese mash-up) and cucumber pickles. (501 Virginia Ave., Suite 101, 317-737-2293)

At Gaucho’s Steakhouse, authentic Brazilian lemonade is mixed with sweetened condensed milk for a summertime sipper that’s equal parts milkshake and shakeup. (8810 S. Emerson Ave., 317-300-1306)

Pillowy house-made ricotta gnocchi at Field Brewing is dressed with mushrooms, peas, asparagus, breadcrumbs, and truffle butter. (303 E. Main St., Westfield, 317-804-9780)

Bacon sprouts from the thick and creamy core of RFD Franklin’s deviled egg appetizer. (55 W. Madison St, Franklin, 317-733-7333)

Poke Guru’s build-your-own poke bowl with marinated ahi tuna, shredded carrot, jalapeño, pickled onion, pineapple, and avocado topped with spicy mayo and unagi sauce. (City Market, 222 E. Market St., 317-647-6606)

Gallery: