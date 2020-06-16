Swoon List: Saigon, Four Day Ray, And More

Five #IMSwoon things we’re craving for carryout right now.

A National Doughnut Day indulgence, the peanut butter–filled offering at Rise ‘n Roll (multiple area locations) is stuffed with a mix of peanut butter and marshmallow fluff.

Get your hands on some chewy focaccia topped with feta, cucumber, and fresh dill from baking newcomer Books Bourbon & Bacon.

Refreshing, filling, and complex, the bun thit nuong cha gio (grilled pork and egg rolls) from Saigon Restaurant (4706 W. 38th St., 317-927-7270) is served in a vermicelli noodle bowl with bean sprouts, cucumber, rice noodles, crushed peanuts, basil, and Saigon sauce.

A simple but perfectly executed margherita pizza topped with fresh mozzarella cheese and basil from Napolese (multiple area locations).

Think of the newest beer from Four Day Ray (11671 Lantern Rd., Fishers, 317-343-0200) as the adult version of your kids’ Kool-Aid. Waikiki Wallop is a refreshing fruit-punch blonde brewed with dragon fruit, guava, and passion fruit.

We want to see your #IMSwoon finds. If you’re around town and see something tasty, post it to Instagram and tag us @IndyMonthly.

Gallery: