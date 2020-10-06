Swoon List: Scarlet Lane Gastropub, Kasai, And More
Five things we’re craving this week.
The super tangy, perfectly spiced Mexican street food–inspired elotes salad at the recently renamed Scarlet Lane Gastropub (1702 Bellefontaine St., 317-602-7730), showered with roasted local corn and tossed with a bright lime vinaigrette.
A platter of sushi to go from Kasai Sushi Bar (965 Shadeland Ave., 317-352-0370).
Yellow curry with tofu, and spring rolls from Thai Paradise (137 W. Market St., 317-822-8382).
The Benny Burger from Rize (2721 E. 86th St., 317-843-6101; The Yard at Fishers District, Fishers, 317-516-4838).
The meatball salad from Mimi Blue Meatballs, a decadent meatball sub in a bowl with beef meatballs and spicy bolognese sauce melting chunks of fresh goat cheese over heirloom tomatoes and romaine.