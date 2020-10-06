Swoon List: Scarlet Lane Gastropub, Kasai, And More

The super tangy, perfectly spiced Mexican street food–inspired elotes salad at the recently renamed Scarlet Lane Gastropub (1702 Bellefontaine St., 317-602-7730), showered with roasted local corn and tossed with a bright lime vinaigrette.

A platter of sushi to go from Kasai Sushi Bar (965 Shadeland Ave., 317-352-0370).

Yellow curry with tofu, and spring rolls from Thai Paradise (137 W. Market St., 317-822-8382).

The Benny Burger from Rize (2721 E. 86th St., 317-843-6101; The Yard at Fishers District, Fishers, 317-516-4838).

The meatball salad from Mimi Blue Meatballs, a decadent meatball sub in a bowl with beef meatballs and spicy bolognese sauce melting chunks of fresh goat cheese over heirloom tomatoes and romaine.