Swoon List: Seraphim Asian Grill, Two Sticks Bakery, and More
Five things we’re craving this week.
A bowl of rich yet refreshing shoyu ramen from the recently opened Seraphim Asian Grill (921 Broad Ripple Ave., 317-757-2891), featuring tender noodles, delectable beef short rib, and a nice spicy undertone.
Two Sticks Bakery’s (415 S. Washington St., Bloomington, 812-668-2125) vegan, gluten-free coconut caramel bar encased in a layer of dense, decadent dark chocolate.
A homemade, pastry-based blackberry pop tart from Bites (640 S. Main St., Zionsville, 317-873-1001).
The Exotic Pan, laden with shrimp, crab leg clusters, a split lobster tail and the full contingent of seafood boil components (potatoes, fried sausage, boiled eggs, and loads of seasoned butter) at Exotic on the Run (3106 W. 16th St, 317-672-7467).
The thin and crispy pork tenderloin sandwich from the recent special State Fair menu at Rooster’s Kitchen (888 Massachusetts Ave., 317-426-2020) with just the right meat- to-bun ratio and all the fixings on a toasted brioche bun.