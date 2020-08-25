Swoon List: Seraphim Asian Grill, Two Sticks Bakery, and More

A bowl of rich yet refreshing shoyu ramen from the recently opened Seraphim Asian Grill (921 Broad Ripple Ave., 317-757-2891), featuring tender noodles, delectable beef short rib, and a nice spicy undertone.

Two Sticks Bakery’s (415 S. Washington St., Bloomington, 812-668-2125) vegan, gluten-free coconut caramel bar encased in a layer of dense, decadent dark chocolate.

A homemade, pastry-based blackberry pop tart from Bites (640 S. Main St., Zionsville, 317-873-1001).

The Exotic Pan, laden with shrimp, crab leg clusters, a split lobster tail and the full contingent of seafood boil components (potatoes, fried sausage, boiled eggs, and loads of seasoned butter) at Exotic on the Run (3106 W. 16th St, 317-672-7467).