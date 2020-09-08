Swoon List: Seraphim, Heartbreaker, and More

Strange Bird spin-off Heartbreaker’s (118 S. Audubon Rd.) elote burger, a downsized double smashburger in a Hawaiian bun, lavished with all of the components of Mexican street corn.

A soft-serve hot fudge sundae with pecans and whipped cream, with a side of excellent people-watching, at New Pal’s Frosty Boy Drive In (40 W. Main St., New Palestine, 317-861-5433).

The soufflé-like Japanese cheesecake from Seraphim Asian Grill (921 Broad Ripple Ave., 317-757-2891).

The passionfruit-and-apertivo Eleganza at Baby’s (2147 N. Talbott St., 317-931-1343), a refreshing alternative to the basic Aperol Spritz.

A plateful of nachos with smoky pulled pork, nacho cheese, jalapeños, and green onions, served on the patio at Black Acre Garden (5529 Bonna Ave., 317-207-6266).