Subscribe
Subscribe & Save!
Subscribe now and save 50% off the cover price of the Indianapolis Monthly magazine.
×

Swoon List: Taylor’s Bakery, Bad Dad Brewing, And More

Five things we’re craving this week.

Halloween cookies from Taylor's Bakery Suzanne Krowiak

Iced sugar cookies that get us into the Halloween spirit at Taylor’s Bakery (6216 Allisonville Rd., 317-251-9575).

The fougasse at Bad Dad Brewing Company (407 W. Washington St., Fairmount, 765-948–4193), a focaccia-like ribcage of salted breadsticks and olive oil.

A flat slice of the meatball pizza at Some Guy’s (6235 Allisonville Rd., 317-257-1364), topped with the restaurant’s juicy housemade beef bombs.

A deliciously disheveled tray of build-your-own nachos at Condado Tacos (530 Massachusetts Ave., 317-222-5999), piled high with Pepper Jack, corn salsa, salsa verde, jicama-and-cabbage slaw, ground beef, lettuce, and tomatoes.

The flaky, savory sausage-gravy hand pie at Hitherto Coffee & Gaming Parlour (1558 N. State St., Greenfield, 317-318-9782).

Tags , , , , , ,

X
X