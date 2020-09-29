Swoon List: Taylor’s Bakery, Bad Dad Brewing, And More

Iced sugar cookies that get us into the Halloween spirit at Taylor’s Bakery (6216 Allisonville Rd., 317-251-9575).

The fougasse at Bad Dad Brewing Company (407 W. Washington St., Fairmount, 765-948–4193), a focaccia-like ribcage of salted breadsticks and olive oil.

A flat slice of the meatball pizza at Some Guy’s (6235 Allisonville Rd., 317-257-1364), topped with the restaurant’s juicy housemade beef bombs.

A deliciously disheveled tray of build-your-own nachos at Condado Tacos (530 Massachusetts Ave., 317-222-5999), piled high with Pepper Jack, corn salsa, salsa verde, jicama-and-cabbage slaw, ground beef, lettuce, and tomatoes.

The flaky, savory sausage-gravy hand pie at Hitherto Coffee & Gaming Parlour (1558 N. State St., Greenfield, 317-318-9782).