Swoon List: The Mug, Maialina, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

A classic Hoosier tenderloin compliments of The Mug (117 Apple St., Greenfield, 317-477-7550) features a ridiculous loin-to-bun ratio and includes the requisite tomato, red onions, and lettuce.

Vegan City Juice Bar’s Beyond Meat-based Boogey Burger is a spot-on sub for the Big Mac. Devoured in the Indy Kitchen (2442 N. Central Ave., 317-426-2996) dining space with a side of loaded fries.

The big garlic-spiked spheres of falafel at Mass. Ave. late-night grub standard Petra Café (610 Mass Ave., 317-602-3535).

A cool slice of tangy-sweet torta della Nonna with a top crust of crunchy pine nuts at Francesca Pizzi’s recently opened Maialina Italian Kitchen + Bar (1103 Prospect St., 317-982-7676) in the old Smokehouse on Shelby location in Fountain Square.

Equal parts tart, refreshing, and complex, this pour of Entwined at the recently-opened Fountain Square location of Upland Brewing Co. (1201 E. Prospect St., 317-672-3426) is a sour ale barrel-aged on chambourcin and malbec grapes made in collaboration with Mikkeller Brewing.

Gallery: